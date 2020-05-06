STAMFORD, Conn., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it plans to release its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020 on May 13, 2020 before the market opens.
In connection with the earnings release, management will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern time. A copy of the press release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Aircastle Limited website provided below. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 204-4368 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or (786) 789-4797 (from outside of the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the selected start and referencing the passcode "8393587".
A webcast of the conference call will be available on a listen only basis at http://www.aircastle.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the webcast will be available for one month following the call. In addition to the press release an accompanying presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of Aircastle's website.
For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available until 11:30 A.M. Eastern time on Friday, June 12, 2020 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (from outside of the U.S. and Canada); please reference passcode "8393587".
