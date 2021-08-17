BANGALORE, India, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Airmeet, the near-to-real, exceptionally engaging virtual events platform for event organizers to host interactive and immersive virtual events, today announced a suite of product integrations with Eventbrite, Marketo, Mailchimp, Hubspot, Salesforce, among other customer-favorite applications. The integrations provide actionable insights to event organizers and sponsors to prove significant return on investment from their event-related budgets.
Now more than ever, enterprises and associations are turning to virtual and hybrid events to increase engagement and foster relationships with key stakeholders. As organizations continue to increase budget for these events, they've recognized the need for a robust yet flexible and extensible platform to support and scale their events end-to-end — from creating landing pages for event registrations, to nurturing leads from events to closure. As a rapidly growing market leader, Airmeet has met the demand of this need by integrating with some of the world's most reputable business applications to provide organizers and sponsors with actionable insights necessary for a holistic, 360 degree overview of their events.
Airmeet customers can harness the power of these integrations through:
- Eventbrite — Integration helps organizers boost registrations via customized landing pages and email campaigns.
- Marketo and Mailchimp — Integrations with marketing automation platforms maximize event attendance and deliver customized email campaigns and conversations.
- Interprefy — Integration truly breaks the geo and the language barrier by translating sessions live, ensuring that anyone from anywhere is able to enjoy the event.
- Hubspot and Salesforce — Integrations with CRMs sync leads and push them to sales funnels for revenue generation.
- Zapier — Integration provides users the ability to integrate with more than 3,000 applications of their choice. Airmeet's open APIs are also available for users to integrate with a product of their choice, to make their events fulfilling and engaging.
"Airmeet events help brands gain deeper insights and achieve accelerated outcomes," said Vikas Reddy, VP of Product at Airmeet. "Through deep integrations, we empower our customers to leverage the intelligence gained through events across their tech stack. Airmeet is continuously working with customers to increase robust integrations."
To learn more about Airmeet's integrations, please visit https://www.airmeet.com/hub/product-integrations/.
About Airmeet
Airmeet is a near-to-real, exceptionally engaging virtual and hybrid events platform for organizations and communities, who are looking to build networks and strengthen relationships year long, by unlocking the value of people's presence, and making connections real and contextual, from anywhere. Airmeet was founded in 2019 by IIT alumni & ex-CommonFloor executives Lalit Mangal, Manoj Kumar Singh and Vinay Kumar Jasti. With a core focus on creating the most interactive & immersive virtual events platform for knowledge professionals, Airmeet's scalable platform supports a variety of event formats including fairs, expos, meetups, workshops, summits, town halls and more, virtually.
Airmeet is currently a 60+ person remote-first team based out of six countries. Airmeet has raised $15M+ in venture capital from Sequoia Capital India, Accel India, Redpoint Ventures US, Venture Highway, Global Founders Capital and some marquee angels. Airmeet is growing aggressively globally.
To learn more about Airmeet, please visit: https://www.airmeet.com
