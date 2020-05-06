BOCA RATON, Florida and PHOENIX, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airspan Networks announced its collaboration with ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, to capitalize on industry-leading Wi-Fi 6 performance solutions, utilizing the QCS-AX chipset for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) applications.
With hundreds of thousands of sites deployed globally, Airspan is at the forefront of providing Communications Service Providers innovative wireless solutions for high-reliability public and private, urban, suburban and rural applications. Airspan delivers high-capacity, high-performance solutions that allow cost-effective, rapid deployment at scale.
Next-generation Airspan solutions will leverage ON Semiconductor's QCS-AX Wi-Fi 6 family of chipsets. These products will maximize the benefits of the new Wi-Fi 6 standard including the additional spectrum in the 6 GHz band. The OFDMA-based 8x8 beamforming technology utilizing 160 MHz channels with modulation rates of 1024 QAM will significantly improve interference immunity, enabling higher-spectral efficiency and delivering multi-gigabit capacity.
"We are excited to expand our collaboration with ON Semiconductor to deliver Fixed Wireless Access/Backhaul and indoor/outdoor Wi-Fi Hotspots that offer significantly enhanced performance at lower cost", said Eric Stonestrom, Airspan's CEO.
"The FWA innovation has expanded Wi-Fi use case into outdoor space. By leveraging Wi-Fi 6 offload to LTE/5G networks, end consumers can expect fast and seamless connectivity. We are thrilled to continue working with Airspan to bring new connectivity to underserved markets," said Irvind Ghai, VP Marketing, Quantenna Connectivity Solutions at ON Semiconductor.
FWA demands continue to advance where capacity and reliability are critical for day-to-day use in schools, hospitals, law enforcement, economic growth, etc. Airspan Networks is positioned to continue to address market needs and shape the networks of tomorrow.
About Airspan
Airspan is a US based multi-award winning 4G & 5G RAN vendor that supports fully virtualized cloud-native open architectures and boasts close to one million cells deployed in the most cutting-edge tier 1 networks and vertical applications across the globe. With an expansive product portfolio of indoor and outdoor, compact Femto, Pico, Micro and Macro base stations. The perfect tool kit to exploit the full potential of technologies such as mmWave, Sub 6GHz, Massive MIMO and open V-RAN architectures. As well as an industry leading fixed wireless access and backhaul solution portfolio for PTP and PTMP applications using Wi-Fi 6. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.
Airspan is not subject to the informational reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and, accordingly, does not file reports, financial statements, proxy statements, information statements or other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit www.onsemi.com.
ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.
