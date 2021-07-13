RICHMOND, Va., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AIS Network, a leading IT and cybersecurity provider to the Commonwealth of Virginia and private sector businesses, has been awarded a contract with the GENEDGE Alliance to make available a full suite of cybersecurity services to more than 200 small and mid-sized manufacturers in the Virginia Defense Industrial Base.
GENEDGE is Virginia's only manufacturing and economic development organization partnered with the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership, a public-private partnership that empowers small and medium-sized manufacturing, engineering and technology companies to grow and thrive through direct business and technical assistance, educational resources, industry connections and best practices. Through its affiliation with NIST and the MEP National Network of 51 national centers, GENEDGE is able to deliver to its clients access to industrywide benchmarks as well as proven, results-based solutions.
"After completing an extensive and competitive bidding process, AISN is delighted to partner with GENEDGE as it achieves its mission to be the best public resource in helping Virginia's small- and mid-sized manufacturing and technology companies to innovate, compete and grow," said AISN CEO Jay Atkinson.
"We welcome the opportunity to help GENEDGE clients improve their overall compliance and cybersecurity posture while maintaining or growing their competitive position in this critical sector."
AISN information security experts have extensive experience providing cybersecurity assessment, implementation and remediation services designed to enhance client security and mitigate risk. The SWaM-certified provider is prepared to help GENEDGE clients as they implement cybersecurity controls in compliance with CMMS and NIST SP 800-171 cybersecurity requirements and endeavor to meet DFARS 7012 CUI regulations. For years, the company has also been delivering similar services to public entities through the CAI Virginia IT Contingent Labor Contract Statement of Work.
GENEDGE has been granted funding from the Department of Defense and the Virginia Department of Veteran's Affairs to pilot Virginia's Defend CUI Program, known as DEFENDCUI-VA. This program helps Virginia companies improve their cyber security for Controlled Unclassified Information. This grant pays up to 80% of costs so Virginia companies can begin their journey to enhanced cybersecurity.
About AIS Network
AIS Network is a Virginia SWaM-certified leader in cloud enablement, information security and risk management, managed services and award-winning application development with a wide footprint in the health care, government, financial and other corporate sectors. Solving complex IT challenges and managing digital risk to help clients thrive in an unpredictable world has been our core business for more than 28 years. As the trusted and reliable partner of the Commonwealth of Virginia since 2012, we drive exceptional value through our deep knowledge of state agency data protection, compliance, governance and internal auditing procedures and controls. Our unmatched customer experience is rooted in decades of expertise engaging with Forbes- and Fortune-ranked global corporations, government agencies and other large enterprise clients to deliver these solutions in addition to multi-cloud managed services for the world's leading platforms, data visualization and analytics, high security hosting and consultative reviews. Visit http://www.aisn.net.
