NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) welcomes the appointment of Silviu Vexler as Romania's High Representative for Fighting Antisemitism, Protecting the Memory of the Holocaust, and the Development of Jewish Life.
His appointment by the government received broad bipartisan support in the Romanian Parliament. Creation of the position follows similar measures taken by several European governments that have established senior level posts to coordinate the fight against antisemitism.
Vexler, a member of parliament, will in his new position coordinate legislative and educational initiatives to combat antisemitism, commemorate the Holocaust, and promote the history, culture, and traditions of the Jews in Romania.
"Silviu Vexler is the perfect person for this position," said Rabbi Andrew Baker, AJC Director of International Jewish Affairs, who has worked with Vexler for many years. "An active member of the Romanian Jewish community, Silviu Vexler knows firsthand its concerns and challenges. As an MP he has secured the passage of important legislation that puts teeth into the fight against antisemitism."
The parliament adopted the Law for Preventing and Combating Antisemitism in 2018, and the Law for the Establishment of the National Museum of Jewish History and the Holocaust in Romania in 2019. Vexler introduced both pieces of legislation.
Vexler, Chairman of the Romania-Israel Parliamentary Friend Group, has represented the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania (FEDROM) in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Romania's bicameral parliament, since 2016. AJC, the leading global Jewish advocacy organization, has maintained an international association agreement with FEDROM since 2006.