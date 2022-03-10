WESTON, Conn., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AKA Spirits announces Morgan Tuck as brand ambassador for TUCK Gin
AKA Spirits Inc., owner of TUCK Gin, announced today that it has engaged with Morgan Tuck, the former UCONN and WNBA basketball star, as a brand ambassador to promote TUCK in Connecticut and New England.
Morgan noted, "Not only do I like their gins and canned cocktails, but I like the brand, and I believe gin is in! Of course, we also share the same name, and both of us are Connecticut based."
Jonathan Davies, president of AKA Spirits added, "The irony deepens when you know that Morgan is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. (AKA) and TUCK Gin's parent company is called AKA Spirits Inc! What are the chances of that? Most importantly we work very well together."
TUCK Gin is an exciting and innovative spirit which took shape in the basement of Jonathan's house in Weston, CT. It was cut with water from the tributary source of the Saugatuck River which connects the co-founders, all of whom live in Weston, and from which the gin gets its name.
Produced from specially selected and sourced botanicals, including fresh organic pink grapefruit peel from California, fresh jasmine flowers from Madurai, India and fresh organic rosemary from upstate New York, TUCK Gin is unique in many ways. It also has two varieties of juniper from Italy and Albania, coriander spice, and green cardamom among others. These ingredients are macerated with our base spirit and distilled individually before being rested and blended to create TUCK Gin.
We also barrel-aged our original TUCK Gin in French oak barrels to create our TUCK Barrel-Finished Gin. It's a gin that's perfect for sipping, similar in style to a reposado tequila. Both the gins have won prestigious medals, the flagship gin at the New York World Spirits Competition 2019 and the barrel-aged gin at the San Francisco Spirits Competition 2020. We also created two gin and tea canned cocktails by pairing our flagship gin with slightly sweetened, organic, decaffeinated teas.
Tuck Gin and its related products are distributed by CDI in Connecticut and are available at over 250 locations across the state. Enjoy.
