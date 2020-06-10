ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc., creators of a next generation floatation-based isolation platform, and NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc., a leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative and simple solutions for cell sorting, today jointly announced a new collaboration to improve rare-cell workflows. From single cell genomics to antibody discovery, researchers increasingly require more efficient, rapid, and gentle workflows to advance cellular research applications. Use of the two gentle and high purity processes of floatation-based cell isolation ahead of single-cell sorting and plating can significantly improve these workflows.
NanoCellect and Akadeum are combining the strengths of their core products and technologies to provide customers improved cell isolation, analysis, gentleness, and rare-cell sorting efficiency to single-cell workflows. Together, this collaboration will demonstrate through application notes and joint marketing activities, the significant improvements achievable.
To generate high quality single-cell sequencing results, cell sample preparation is critical. Isolating cells that are free of debris, doublets, and free-DNA ensures obtaining the desired cell type at a high frequency. In many cases, current workflows fall short of accurate and reliable measurements on important cell types such as stem cells and rare immune cells. The collaboration seeks to solve this problem by first performing a gentle cell enrichment using Akadeum's microbubbles followed by high precision selection of the rare cells of interest using NanoCellect's WOLF cell sorter. The cells are then loaded into a microplate to facilitate downstream applications and sequencing.
"Akadeum is thrilled to provide the desired gentle and effective cell isolation ahead of WOLF® cell sorting," said Michael Maloney, Director of Marketing & Business Development at Akadeum. "With rapid BACS™ microbubble-powered cell isolation, researchers are able to maintain high viability and improve sort times to obtain reliable results with less time and effort."
Jose Morachis, Ph.D., President and co-founder at NanoCellect added, "NanoCellect is focusing on delivering a simple and flexible benchtop cell sorting solution for lab scientists. Combining pre-enrichment with Akadeum microbubble technology and gentle cell sorting with the WOLF® expands the breadth of sample types that can be analyzed while increasing the cell sorting efficiency for immuno-oncology applications."
About Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc.
Akadeum Life Sciences was formed to solve longstanding sample preparation problems in research, diagnostics, and cell therapy markets with a novel floatation-based target isolation platform technology. The company was the first to commercialize Buoyancy Activated Cell Sorting (BACS™) with a portfolio of several research-use-only kits for cell isolation applications. In parallel, the company is also establishing business-to-business partnerships for applications in diagnostics, cell therapy, and bioprocessing. The company is located in Ann Arbor, MI. Inquiries into Akadeum's products or technology can be made at info@akadeum.com or www.akadeum.com.
About NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc.
NanoCellect is a life science tools company that develops and manufactures innovative solutions for cell analysis and sorting based on gentle, sterile, microfluidic technology. NanoCellect's WOLF® Cell Sorter and N1 single-cell plate dispenser allow researchers to perform antibody discovery, cell line development, single cell genomics, genomic sample preparation and CRISPR genome editing faster, without contamination. The compact, sturdy and affordable system allows researchers to safely perform cell sorting and single-cell plating experiments at their convenience. Founded in 2009, NanoCellect is headquartered in San Diego. Learn more at www.nanocellect.com.
