OSLO, Norway, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA will publish its second quarter 2020 results on Thursday July 16, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. CET.

The presentation will be audiocasted live, and available through a dial-in conference call at 8:00 a.m. CET. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. The replay will be made available on the company website. Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Dial-in numbers:
UK/International +44 (0) 203-769-6819
Norway +47-2195-6342
USA +1-646-787-0157

Confirmation code: 439696

Live webcast and replay link: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200716_1/

The complete presentation and report will be available at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/akastor-asa/r/akastor-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-second-quarter-results-2020,c3147213

