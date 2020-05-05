Akebia Announced Positive Top-Line Results from Global Phase 3 Program of Vadadustat for Treatment of Anemia Due to Chronic Kidney Disease in Adult Patients on Dialysis; Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

- Vadadustat achieves primary efficacy and cardiovascular safety endpoints - Company's cash runway extends well into 2021 - Company to host conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss top-line data and its first quarter results