CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, John P. Butler, will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 2 at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast and replay of Akebia's presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.akebia.com.

About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

