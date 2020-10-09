Akebia to Present Global Phase 3 Vadadustat Data at American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined

- Phase 3 data from INNO2VATE program in dialysis and PRO2TECT program in non-dialysis accepted for oral presentation - Ten additional abstracts accepted - Company to host investor briefing webcast at 4:10 p.m. ET on October 23, 2020