SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a cardio-metabolic biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in March:

  • Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021
  • 2021 H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

A live webcast, if recorded, of Company presentations and Q&A will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.akerotx.com. Following the live webcasts, archived replays will be available on the Company's website.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage cardio-metabolic company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Akero's lead program, EFX, an engineered Fc-FGF21 fusion protein, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials as a potential treatment for NASH. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit us at www.akerotx.com for more information.

Investor Contact:

Christina Tartaglia

212.362.1200

IR@akerotx.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Weismann

612-716-0556

media@akerotx.com

 

