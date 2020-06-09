AKRON, OH, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Akron Auto Auction announces a strategic partnership with EBlock that will provide their auction with the technology to excel in the dealer-to-dealer auction space.
- The partnership will begin with Akron Auto Auction's first Live Auction on June 18th
- Live Auctions will continue every Thursday at 1:00pm EST
"Leveraging EBlock's technology gives our auction a proven means to facilitate and expedite digital transactions." Chad Bailey, President of Akron Auto Auction, said "Truthfully, we've been looking for a partner that understands the auction business and has a vision for its future." "Our partnership with EBlock comes at a critical time as not only do we believe our customers have wanted us to offer this platform, but we internally have felt like this is another tool that will fit very well within our already vast tool belt."
The partnership with EBlock will give Akron Auto Auction clients a state-of-the-art dealer-to-dealer auction platform that captures and complements the buying and selling experience of a physical auction. Run lists, set auction times, virtual lanes, and units transacting in 60 seconds are just a few reasons why EBlock is growing 100% YOY in Canada, and has sold over $1 billion worth of vehicles in the dealer-to-dealer space.
"Our goal at EBlock is to set innovative, independent brick-and-mortar auctions up to compete in the dealer-to-dealer auction space, leveraging their relationships and infrastructure to deliver the ultimate auction experience online for their customers." Jason McClenahan, President and CEO of EBlock, said. "We come from the auction world; our focus is to take a technology-first approach towards expanding the auctions digital offering, without compromising the experience buyers and sellers alike expect when dealing with brick-and-mortar auctions. That is what really separates the EBlock experience from everyone else in the space."
The partnership's first live auction event will take place on June 18th, with weekly events on Thursdays at 1:00pm EST.
About EBlock
EBlock is the premier remarketing technology platform for independent automotive auctions, delivering a unique combination of a vast selection of inventory from trusted auction partners, uncompromising technology, and an online auction experience that increases efficiencies for buyers, sellers, and auctions alike.
About Akron Auto Auction
Akron Auto Auction, a leader in the auto auction industry for over 45 years, provides wholesale used vehicle buyers and sellers a fast-paced auto auction marketplace focused on driving their business forward. Built on long lasting relationships, Akron Auto Auction prides itself on superior customer service and providing clients with a wide range of auto remarketing solutions for their every need. Each Tuesday, Akron Auto Auction hosts an auction of 1000 vehicles across 6 Lanes and on Simulcast, handling consignments from new and used car stores, banks, fleets, and government agencies. For more information, go to www.akronautoauction.com