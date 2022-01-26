NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce that Alaina Gilligo has joined as Senior Project Executive, based in the New York City office. Ms. Gilligo will represent the Gilbane Building Company and its operational priorities to advance overall strategic initiatives across its diverse New York portfolio, with a focus on its client partnerships with public sector and mission-driven organizations.
"We welcome Alaina's exceptional expertise and strategic approach to navigating priorities that advance the goals of the City's most critical institutions," said John LaRow, Senior Vice President, New York. "Alaina's unparalleled experience in public sector operations and her extensive relationships across leaders in government, business, and mission-driven organizations will be a clear differentiator for our clients in New York and throughout the company's portfolio."
"I look forward to working with the entire Gilbane team as they partner with clients to realize some of the most impactful and transformative projects across New York City," said Alaina Gilligo. "Gilbane is known for its commitment to economic inclusion and I am excited to bring my knowledge and experience to drive even deeper impact through the projects we build."
Ms. Gilligo has a 20-year background in City and State government in New York, most recently as First Deputy Comptroller in the Office of the New York City Comptroller where she oversaw the Comptroller's (New York City's CFO) office of 16 bureaus and 780 people, with an operating budget of $110 million and $260 billion in assets (the fourth-largest public pension fund in the country). Her efforts advanced nationally-recognized campaigns to diversify corporate boardrooms and C-Suites of some of the nation's largest companies, drove a strategic plan to address climate risk in NYC Retirement Systems (NYCRS) portfolios, appointed the city's first Chief Diversity Officer and overhauled purchasing within the Comptroller's Office such that 50 cents of every dollar now goes to a minority- or women-owned business.
She previously served as Chief of Staff to the Office of the Manhattan Borough President, which led to successful negotiations for expansions of three major universities (Columbia, Fordham, NYU) during the city's land-use review process, building engagement and trust with affected communities, preserving neighborhoods and creating thousands of jobs. Early in her career, Ms. Gilligo also managed communications and policy research initiatives in the New York State legislature.
Ms. Gilligo previously held board positions at the NYC Economic Development Corporation and the New York Hall of Science.
Ms. Gilligo earned her Master of Public Administration in Public and Nonprofit Management & Policy from NYU Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Barnard College, Columbia University.
About Gilbane Building Company
Gilbane Building Company provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, close-out and facility management services – for clients across various markets. A family business founded in 1870, Gilbane has active participation from the 4th, 5th and 6th generations of the Gilbane family.
Since 1949, Gilbane has delivered construction services in New York State for clients across diverse market sectors, including commercial office, multi-unit and high rise residential, cultural, education, healthcare, public sector, science and technology, and mission-critical.
Gilbane Building Company was named by Engineering News-Record New York as the 2021 Contractor of the Year.
For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.
