BURLINGTON, N.C., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alamance-Burlington School System announced it has joined the North Carolina Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. bidnet direct's North Carolina Purchasing Group connects 11 participating agencies from across North Carolina to a large vendor pool and streamlines the bid and vendor management process. The Alamance-Burlington School System invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/north-carolina.
The Alamance-Burlington School System joined the purchasing group in November. The Alamance-Burlington School System will utilize the system to streamline the purchasing process including bid management, bid distribution and vendor relations. The North Carolina Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local North Carolina government agencies the tools needed to minimize costs and save time throughout the purchasing process.
Before joining the system, the Alamance-Burlington School System was distributing bids and managing the procurement process manually. The traditional, "paper" procurement process is being replaced by local government agencies throughout North Carolina. In joining the North Carolina Purchasing Group, the Alamance-Burlington School System looks to save time, reach out to more vendors automatically and achieve cost savings over the traditional paper-based bid process.
The North Carolina Purchasing Group expands an agency's vendor pool and enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the North Carolina Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to do business with the Alamance-Burlington School System can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/north-carolina. The Alamance-Burlington School System invites all interested bidders to register today.
Registered vendors can access all open bids, related documents and files, additional addendum and award information. In addition, the North Carolina Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors have access to not only the Alamance-Burlington School System bid opportunities, but all participating agency bids.
"Our valued vendors can now save time and paper. Plus, they not only have direct access to our open bids, but those from other agencies throughout the state. We invite all of our current vendors to register on the North Carolina Purchasing Group to start receiving business opportunities," stated Misty Brown, Operations Analyst of the Alamance-Burlington School System.
Vendors may register on the North Carolina Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/north-carolina. bidnet direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.
Other local North Carolina government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the North Carolina Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
The Alamance-Burlington School System is a Pre-K-12 public school system in North Carolina.
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the North Carolina Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
