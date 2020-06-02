NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services firm, today announced the appointment of Alan Levesque as Senior Managing Director. Based in Washington, D.C., Mr. Levesque has over 30 years of experience as a C-suite executive, compliance leader, in-house counsel and practicing litigation attorney. As an authority on corporate compliance and national security, Mr. Levesque's appointment will enhance Ankura's national security, risk and compliance-focused practices.
Mr. Levesque brings a broad perspective and skillset to assist clients facing challenging regulatory issues. He has deep subject matter expertise in international trade controls, sanctions, anti-corruption and anti-bribery, privacy, supply chain security and business conduct and ethics, as well as government contracting.
In his former roles as Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer at Raytheon and Vice President for Global Trade Compliance at Sikorsky Aircraft, Mr. Levesque successfully led both global defense technology and manufacturing enterprises through complex regulatory consent agreements. He implemented compliance programs at these organizations that serve as leading models for operational compliance and risk management.
"We are proud to welcome Alan, an individual with impeccable character and values and a proven thought leader in risk and compliance, as we continue to enhance our offerings for clients navigating the complexity and uncertainty of today's national security and regulatory environments," said Philip Daddona, Ankura President. "Alan has earned his reputation as a trusted leader with his consistent actions and judgement in areas that by their very nature are not so clear. He's exactly the kind of leader our firm seeks out: a combination of true professional expertise rooted in a foundation of strength of character. Our already strong team just became stronger."
Before his time at Raytheon and Sikorsky Aircraft, Mr. Levesque fulfilled key senior legal and compliance roles at the United Technologies family of companies, including Pratt & Whitney, Hamilton Sundstrand and Otis Elevator. Mr. Levesque also previously served as the General Counsel and CFO of a high-tech, venture-backed start-up in the telecommunications sector. Prior to his career as an attorney and compliance leader, Mr. Levesque served as a U.S. Army field artillery officer and graduated from the rigorous Army Ranger and Airborne schools.
"I look forward to working with Ankura's skillful compliance experts to provide clients with effective and practical solutions to reduce risk and attain a competitive advantage in today's challenging and ever-dynamic regulatory environment," said Mr. Levesque. "I'm excited to join a firm that embodies a culture of innovation and ongoing dedication to achieving client success."
Mr. Levesque holds a JD from Columbia University and a BS from the United States Military Academy. A licensed attorney in Virginia and Connecticut, Mr. Levesque holds the CIPP/M certification from the International Association of Privacy Professionals and has been an active member of many industry associations including the Society for International Affairs, the International Forum on Business Ethical Conduct, the Defense Industry Initiative and the Cambridge Chief Compliance Officer's Forum.
