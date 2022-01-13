CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alan Rudolph will join the new Advisory Board. Alan is an experienced leader, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer at Mitratech, an enterprise application SaaS provider focused on Legal, Risk and Compliance solutions. Alan specializes in leadership of the company's Professional Services team, the offshore Centers of Excellence in Bangalore and Hyderabad and Guadalajara, MX, Cloud Hosting, Technical Support and Success, and internal IT. He brings to Mitratech more than 25 years of experience across technology companies, aligning services and operations to focus on product adoption, time to value, and customer success. Alan takes his business acumen and applies it to his philanthropic involvement in many organizations, both in his community and worldwide.
"I am excited to have been asked to sit on the Board of Advisors for Roosterly and support its strategic planning and execution in the marketplace," said Alan. "I know Irfan and his team's commitment to supporting C-suite executives, coaches and consultants as they grow their careers through powering their professional and personal social media brands."
"We couldn't be happier to add someone of Alan's caliber, both from a business and personal standpoint to our Advisory Board. This is an important milestone for us," said Irfan Jafrey, CEO of Roosterly. "We are carefully curating this board to include business leaders from several industries whose collective experience ensures Roosterly has the guidance it needs to grow and succeed in our market."
Roosterly is an AI-based social media management platform delivering scalable solutions to small businesses, enterprises, and individual executives alike. Roosterly's' services include comprehensive social media and content management, reputation management for executives, personal brand development, LinkedIn prospecting, Search Engine Optimization, and media placement – both in the US and overseas to over 2,000 individual subscribers. These services help clients effectively manage their brand.
Media Contact
Sasha Jordan, Roosterly.com, 1 3232741505, sasha.j@roosterly.com
SOURCE Roosterly.com