Joseph Milstein, Chief Revenue Officer

Joseph Milstein, Chief Revenue Officer

 By Alba Wheels UP International

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alba Wheels Up is pleased to welcome Joseph Milstein as its Chief Revenue Officer.  Mr. Milstein is an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in international and domestic logistics and transportation. Throughout his career, he has repeatedly led commercial organizations to improved revenue growth and profitability.

Prior to joining Alba Wheels Up, Joseph served in senior leadership positions at APL Limited, APL Logistics, FMI International (Toll Global Forwarding), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services. Most recently, he led the growth and commercial efforts for two successful supply chain technology start-up companies, Leaf Logistics and Clockwork Logistics Systems. 

Alba Wheels Up CEO, Damien Stile, commented, "As Alba Wheels Up continues to accelerate its growth rate, Joseph will play a key role in leading our revenue generation engine. We are thrilled to welcome someone with such deep industry and functional expertise, and we expect his impact to be immediate."

Joseph earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from NYU.

About Alba Wheels Up

Alba is a logistics company providing customs brokerage, freight forwarding, e-commerce, trade consulting, and other supply chain services for importers and exporters across diverse sectors including apparel, pharmaceuticals, industrial, and food and drugs. The company primarily operates out of its headquarters in Valley Stream, NY and has offices in California, New Jersey, and Texas. www.albawheelsup.com 

For more information and media inquiries, please contact Gerardo Urbina at g.urbina@albawheelsup.com, (310) 410-8030.

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/alba-wheels-up-intl-inc./ 

Contact:   

Gerardo Urbina



Alba Wheels Up

Phone: 

(310) 410-8030 

Email:     

g.urbina@albawheelsup.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alba-wheels-up-welcomes-new-cro-joseph-milstein-301561932.html

SOURCE Alba Wheels Up International

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.