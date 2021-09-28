ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Albany Job Fair offers job seekers hiring opportunities with more than 75 area and regional companies looking to fill immediate openings from entry level to senior management.
More than 1,000 job seekers have pre-submitted resumes for scanning and distribution to the recruiters. Attendance expected to be high as the extra unemployment benefits have ended.
The Albany Job Fair features over 75 recruiters and runs from 9am through 4pm on Wednesday October 6, 2021. The Albany Job Fair is open to the public. Admission and parking are free. Public transit access via CTDA, Bus Route #182. The Holiday Inn Express has ample parking and easy access from the Northway.
The Albany Job Fair is Wednesday October 6, 2021at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham New York. The Albany Fair is underwritten by Albany Broadcasting, Catamount Broadcasting and SEO Web Mechanics. Sponsors include Instacart, SABIC, Oak Creek Coffee, Jersey Mike's and eBiz Docs. The Albany Job Fair is open from 9am to 4pm. Admission is free. Registration is not required. Resumes will be accepted for scanning and distribution to all recruiters ahead of and at the event. Resumes can be emailed in through the end of the week of 10/6 to be scanned.
Come meet and interview with recruiters. Find that perfect business match to start your first or next career with! You can interview with 75 recruiters on site from a vast array of industries. Many companies will be many hiring offers on the spot! Bring your resume and dress for success.
The recruiters are ready to interview all day. Job seekers can find a variety of businesses recruiting as well as Zoom seminars on career path choices, resume writing, and interview skills.
Recruiters confirmed and on site include: AMAZON, Albany Broadcasting, Albany Community Action Partnership (ACAP), Albany Medical Center, Alliance for Positive Health, Allied Universal Security , AMHS Staffing Alliance, Any Time Home Care, Belvedere Health Services, Berkshire Farm, Bethlehem Central School District, BOCES Albany-Schoharie-Schenectady, Carver Companies, Cascades, Cayuga Centers, CDPHP, Center for Disability Services, Combined Life, Conifer Park, Core Tech Industrial Corp, Crothall Healthcare, Curtis Lumber, Dawn Homes Management, Dept of Corrections, Dicks Sporting Goods, Evergreen North America Industrial Services, Express Employment Professionals, Fabcon Precast LLC, First Student - Work at First, Garelick Farms, Glenmont Job Corps, Hatchet Hardware, Home Instead, Imperial Pools, Instacart, Janitronics, JJ Young, Kingsway Community, Latham The Pool Company, Living Resources, Mohawk Opportunities, Nationwide Retirement Solutions, NY Army National Guard, NY Life, NYS Dept of Labor, NYS Dept of Transportation, NYS of Health, NYS Laborers' Organizing Fund, NYS Office of General Services, NYS Troopers, Pepsi Beverages North America, Quad Graphics, Preferred Mutual Insurance Company, RedShift Recruiting, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, SABIC, Saratoga Casino Hotel, Saratoga National Bank, Spectrum Inside Sales, Spectrum Mobile, St. Peter's Health Partners, Tempur Sealy International, The ARC Lexington, The Arc of Rensselaer County, The Capital Team at eXp, Realty, The Grand at Barnwell, Transportation Security Administration, Trustco Bank, UG2, United States Postal Service, Upstate Veterinary Specialties, US Army, Van Rensselaer Manor, Versant Health, Visiting Angels, Visiting Nurses of Albany, Visiting Nurses Home Care, Wadhams Enterprises, Inc., Wildwood Programs Inc., Worksite Benefits
Career Seminars featuring Dr. Tom Denham and Ron Hunt will all be held via Zoom and be available to job seekers in the Executive Conference room on a bigger screen. First session is at 10:30am, Work Ready Workshop. Addressing your questions and concerns by Ron Hunt. Followed by 1pm & 2pm sessions: Maximizing Your Resume, Cover Letter and References & How NOT to Blow Your Interview by Dr Tom Denham, Careers in Transition. All sessions are free to attend and you can preregister on the Albany Job Fair website or Eventbrite.
The Albany Job Fair is ready to meet the needs of the Capital Region's job seekers, from first time hires, to downsized and laid off workers, and those previously on unemployment coming back into the workforce. From cashiers to engineers, warehouse workers to CDL drivers, home care workers and first responders - You can find your next career or first job at The Albany Job Fair.
