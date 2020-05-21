CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that Eric Norris, President, Lithium, will speak at the Electric Vehicle Supply Chain Festival from Benchmark Minerals on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 11am EDT. This virtual conference is a free-to-view festival of expert seminars and conversations on defining subjects for the electric vehicle and lithium ion battery supply chain.
In addition to Norris, Sharon McGee, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development, will also join the conference. To register for the presentation session from Norris, please visit the link here.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, from energy and communications to transportation and electronics. Working side-by-side with our customers, we develop value-added, customized solutions that make them more competitive. Our solutions combine the finest technology and ingredients with the knowledge and know-how of our highly experienced and talented team of operators, scientists and engineers.
Discovering and implementing new and better performance-based sustainable solutions is what motivates all of us. We think beyond business-as-usual to drive innovations that create lasting value. Albemarle employs approximately 6,000 people and serves customers in approximately 75 countries. We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.