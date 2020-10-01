CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that company executives will participate in upcoming virtual fireside chats with Robert W. Baird & Co. and Jefferies & Company, Inc.
On Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, Kent Masters, Chief Executive Officer, Scott Tozier, Chief Financial Officer, and Meredith Bandy, Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability, will join a webcast and Q&A hosted by Ben Kallo, Managing Director, Robert W. Baird & Co., to discuss Albemarle's business strategy with an emphasis on sustainability. A replay of the webcast and presentation materials will be accessible beginning at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 7, and available for 90 days, through the Events and Presentations page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com.
On Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, Eric Norris, President, Lithium, and Dr. Glen Merfeld, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Lithium, will attend a webcast and Q&A hosted by Laurence Alexander, Senior Equity Research Analyst, Jefferies & Company, Inc., to discuss the lithium market. The webcast and presentation materials will be accessible beginning at approximately 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 8, through the Events and Presentations page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com, and will be available for replay for 90 days.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.
We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.