WILMINGTON, N.C., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami, a North Carolina-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Ken Domagalski and Elliott Franco to their Senior Leadership Team. Ken Domagalski has been appointed to the role of Executive Vice President of Drug Product Operations and Elliott Franco has been appointed to the role of Vice President of Laboratory Operations.
Ken has over 35 years in the pharmaceutical industry of which 20 years were with Teva Parenteral Medicines. He has served in various executive roles and led global organizations with hands-on experience including validation of systems, equipment, cleaning, product, and processes in support of facility startups and new product introductions. Ken has been instrumental in the design and build out of multiple facilities and has played a critical role in the expansion of our isolator-designed manufacturing facility in Morrisville, NC. He has led numerous successful FDA, EMEA, MCA, and other international cGMP inspections. Ken has a BS in Biology from Niagara University.
Elliott is a highly regarded technical expert and leader with more than 18 years of industry experience. Most recently he was Vice President and Site Director at Cambrex's Durham NC site. In this role he led teams responsible for analytical services supporting drug substance and drug product development for all phases of clinical development and commercial supply. Prior to this, he was the Executive Director of Analytical Services at Avista Pharma and held technical roles at Nektar and Scynexis. Elliott received his BS in Biomedical Chemistry from Oral Roberts University and PhD in Biochemistry from Northern Illinois University.
"Ken and Elliott bring a depth of experience and a demonstrated track record of success leading large and complex operations," commented Chief Financial Officer Eric Evans. "We are excited to have them on the Alcami team."
About Alcami:
Alcami is a contract development, manufacturing, and testing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Approximately 900 Alcami employees across six sites in the United States serve biologics and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes, helping to deliver breakthrough therapies to patients faster. Alcami provides customizable and innovative solutions for API development and manufacturing, solid state chemistry, formulation development, analytical development and testing services, clinical and commercial finished dosage form manufacturing (oral solid dose and parenteral), packaging, and stability services. For more information, please visit www.alcaminow.com.
About Madison Dearborn Partners:
Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC ("MDP") is a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago. Since MDP's formation in 1992, the firm has raised aggregate capital of over $26 billion and has completed over 145 investments. MDP invests across five dedicated industry verticals, including basic industries; business and government software and services; financial and transaction services; health care; and telecom, media and technology services. For more information, please visit www.mdcp.com.
About Ampersand Capital Partners:
Founded in 1988, Ampersand Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of our core healthcare sectors, including Avista Pharma, Brammer Bio, Confluent Medical, Genoptix, Talecris Biotherapeutics, and Viracor-IBT Laboratories. Additional information about Ampersand Capital Partners is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.