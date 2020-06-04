WILMINGTON, N.C., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami, a United States-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today the appointment of Walter J. Kaczmarek III as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kaczmarek, who has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, will focus on advancing Alcami's next phase of strategic growth.
Mr. Kaczmarek has served in executive roles at multiple pharmaceutical companies, including as President of the Multisource Pharmaceuticals division of Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, COO of Aceto Corporation, and most recently, as President and CEO of Cosette Pharmaceuticals Inc. Mr. Kaczmarek is an industry veteran with a depth of experience spanning the entire value chain from development and manufacturing to sales and marketing.
"Walt's track record of consistently leading pharmaceutical businesses to achieve high levels of growth makes him the ideal executive to advance Alcami forward. Walt's core skills of business development, relationship-building, and leading high performing teams will contribute significantly to Alcami and our goal of building it into the preferred provider of pharmaceutical services," commented Harry Kraemer, Chairman of the Board at Alcami.
"Alcami is highly regarded for its broad capabilities, technical expertise, and ability to collaborate with its customers to consistently deliver high-quality results. This value proposition, which the company has honed over the past 40 years, will serve as the foundation for our future," said Mr. Kaczmarek. "I look forward to working with the team to determine how we can provide even greater value to our customers as we continue to expand our capacity and capabilities."
About Alcami:
Alcami is a contract development, manufacturing, and testing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Approximately 900 Alcami employees across six sites in the United States serve biologics and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes, helping to deliver breakthrough therapies to patients faster. Alcami provides customizable and innovative solutions for API development and manufacturing, solid state chemistry, formulation development, analytical development and testing services, clinical and commercial finished dosage form manufacturing (oral solid dose and parenteral), packaging, and stability services. For more information, please visit www.alcaminow.com.
About Madison Dearborn Partners:
Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC ("MDP") is a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago. Since MDP's formation in 1992, the firm has raised aggregate capital of over $26 billion and has completed over 145 investments. MDP invests across five dedicated industry verticals, including basic industries; business and government software and services; financial and transaction services; health care; and telecom, media and technology services. For more information, please visit www.mdcp.com.
About Ampersand Capital Partners:
Founded in 1988, Ampersand Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of our core healthcare sectors, including Avista Pharma, Brammer Bio, Confluent Medical, Genoptix, Talecris Biotherapeutics, and Viracor-IBT Laboratories. Additional information about Ampersand Capital Partners is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.