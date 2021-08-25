REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz AI, the leader in physical security technologies, has announced today that they are partnering with Switched On Space, an information technology and services company, to bring autonomous access control to international markets. This new strategic partnership with Switched On Space will provide greater exposure and expand Alcatraz AI's facial authentication solutions to create safe spaces in buildings to the growing UK and Europe markets.
Alcatraz AI's facial authentication solution combines advanced AI and 3D sensing technologies that provide facilities with enterprise-grade identity authentication needed to secure who can access a space. Its state-of-the-art security features include touchless and multi-factor authentication, video at the door, and intelligent tailgating detection. Its access control solution, The Rock, effectively detects tailgating and sends "real-time alerts" if an unauthorized person enters, and it sends real-time notifications to ACS/VMS, making spaces safe and secure.
"Switched on Space provides the best-in-class technology and top-class security solutions to their clients in the UK and Europe. Alcatraz AI will now achieve a broader customer base in the UK and European market," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. "We are thrilled to work with Switched On Space, as they are as passionate as we are about utilizing new technologies to create smart buildings."
"We are excited to announce our partnership with Alcatraz AI as this will vastly improve our overall security systems here in the UK as well as throughout Europe," said Gaby Fraser, Project Manager of Switched On Space. "We believe that this technology will improve our world, environment, and our lives. Given the recent events of the past year, it is now more important than ever to navigate spaces safely. Alcatraz AI achieves the perfect fit for us and what we are trying to achieve with our technology."
About Alcatraz AI:
Alcatraz AI transforms access control by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics to make powerful decisions at the edge, where your face becomes your credential. Alcatraz's facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection enable enterprises to innovate and future-proof their security strategy. Our state-of-the-art product, the Rock, is designed to be easy to deploy on any access control system, providing an enterprise-grade security solution to protect businesses, people and assets. Visit http://www.alcatraz.ai for more information and follow the company's updates on LinkedIn.
About Switched On Space:
At Switched on Space, we're on a quest to uncover the secrets of how we use our spaces. In a time of unprecedented change, organizations need real-time data & analytics for their buildings and spaces. Switched on Space provides a comprehensive selection of the best hardware and software in the IoT space that has the proven ability to deliver on your goals. We add a vital layer of service to chosen tech, implementation, project, and success management. Visit https://switchedon.space/ for more information.
