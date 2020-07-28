SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcor, a leading global provider of cloud solutions, security, and implementation services, has announced the partnership with Pcysys – the automated penetration testing platform.
"Alcor is very excited to partner with Pcysys to bring remote pen testing capabilities to our customers. The dramatic increase in the size of remote workforces, and the expanding attack surface and perimeters, has created unprecedented changes to the way our customers are managing their security and privacy risks. Remote workforce organizations are forced to enable access controls to promote seamless remote working conditions. While this allows business continuity, it also opens the door to new security vulnerabilities.
With PenTera™, the award-winning automated penetration testing platform from Pcysys, we are able to conduct a remote penetration test for our customers without the need to install software agents on-site. The equivalent of a 3-week penetration test can be completed in a single day resulting in a best-of-breed penetration test report. This allows our customers to conduct recurring penetration testing and red teaming exercises to meet the dynamic IT environment requirements of continuously testing their networks," says Aleks Dmitrovic, Principal - Strategic Consulting Security Risk Privacy at Alcor.
Focused on the inside threat, Pcysys' agentless automated penetration testing platform mimics the hacker's attack - automating the discovery of vulnerabilities and performing ethical exploits, while ensuring an undisrupted network operation. At the end of each run, detailed reports are produced together with proposed remediations steps.
"The demand for real-time security validation is here," says Patrick Guay, VP of North America Sales at Pcysys. "We are excited to work with Alcor team in combining PenTera's ethical attack capabilities, remediation prioritization and instant reporting, bringing great value and validation to enterprise companies."
About Alcor
Alcor Solutions, Inc. is a San Francisco, CA based company that provides global cloud advisory and implementation services to clients in multiple geographies. Their clients include global Fortune 500 as well as leading organizations in multiple industry verticals. Founded in 2008, Alcor Solutions Inc.'s focus has been building strong competency on cutting edge technologies and advising clients in implementing them. Alcor is Elite ServiceNow™ Partner, AWS Standard Partner, Oracle® Gold Partner, and also works with several other technologies. Alcor Enabling Cloud™ is a registered trademark of Alcor.
