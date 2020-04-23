SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcor, a leading global provider of cloud solutions, security, and implementation services, has announced that Thomas Gibson has joined the firm in the role of Managing Director. In this role, Tom will be reporting to the Chief Executive Officer and will be responsible for driving new client acquisition across multiple practices. He will be an integral part of the leadership team helping to build out the overall strategic roadmap and comprehensive Automation strategy.
"Alcor is focused on digital transformation through digital workflows, robotic, technology automation and doing business analytics on cloud. We are pleased to add Tom Gibson to our leadership team and believe he will accelerate the growth of our business and drive tremendous success delivering large scale value-based outcomes to clients and his background with SAAS and Cloud based platforms aligns well with our direction," says Amit Singh, Alcor Chief Executive Officer.
Tom Gibson brings over 20 years of experience in the technology industry with a balanced focus on consulting, outsourcing, application development, security, AI and Machine Language. At his last firm, he was focused on AI and Machine Learning and driving new growth both direct and through strategic partnerships. Tom has been a leader and innovator working for iconic brands like McDonald's and Xerox. While at Xerox, Tom was part of the leadership team that launched the Xerox Cloud. He was responsible for Business Development, Alliance Partnerships and Solution Architecture. Tom is a graduate of Southern Illinois University and resides in Chicago.
"The timing on joining Alcor could not be better. Organizations are facing entirely new business challenges with multiple digital transformation projects already underway. Organizations are redesigning IT infrastructure and integration so they can better scale to support their clients, employees, suppliers, and partners. Alcor leverages automation to empower clients to take advantage of the cloud to scale in a secure and flexible way. I'm thrilled to join the Alcor Team and be part of a culture that will enable digital transformation to meet the needs of the new economy," noted Tom.
Alcor Solutions, Inc. is a San Francisco, California based company that provides global cloud advisory and implementation services to clients in multiple geographies. Their clients include global Fortune 500 as well as leading organizations in multiple industry verticals. Founded in 2008, Alcor Solutions Inc.'s focus has been building strong competency on cutting edge technologies and advising clients in implementing them. They are passionate about their thought leadership and believe that successful IT implementations result equally from good strategy and technology excellence.
Alcor is Elite ServiceNow™ Partner, AWS Consulting Partner, Oracle® Gold Partner, and also works with several other technologies including Microsoft, Salesforce, FireEye and more.
