DANBURY, Conn., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alderman & Company® , an investment bank providing sell-side M&A advisory services to aerospace and defense companies, has appointed four aerospace and defense industry leaders to its advisory board.
"I am thrilled to welcome four esteemed industry veterans who will work closely with me to help shape and guide the strategy of Alderman & Company, in light of COVID-19 and its significant disruption to aerospace and defense industry," said CEO Bill Alderman.
Joining the Advisory Board are:
Jim Barber - Prior to his recent retirement, Mr. Barber served as CEO and President of Cobham Mission Systems, where he was responsible for the overall management and leadership of a diversified engineering and manufacturing business sector with product areas that included Aerial Refueling Systems, Aircraft Oxygen and Life Support Systems, Fuel Tank Inerting Systems, as well as Weapons Carriage and Release Systems. Prior to Cobham, Mr. Barber was Vice President and General Manager Electronic Attack & Release Systems at ITT Exelis. Before joining private industry in 2001, Mr. Barber spent 14 years as a design/project engineer for the Department of Defense (DoD) where he developed innovative weapons carriage and release systems as well as leading edge life support systems for use on advanced fighter aircraft.
Mr. Barber commented "Alderman & Company has an outstanding reputation in sell-side M&A in the lower middle market of A&D and I see this as a very active market over the next five years, as the supply chain continues to evolve. Joining Alderman & Company in this capacity will enable me to be an active contributor in this evolution."
Raynard Benvenuti - Mr. Benvenuti is the founder of Concord Investment Partners, a firm that invests in private and public engineering centric industries. From 2007 to 2015, Mr. Benvenuti was an Operating and Managing Partner of Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. ("Greenbriar"), a private equity group focused on transportation-related enterprises. While at Greenbriar, Mr. Benvenuti also served as Chairman of the Board of three companies owned by the firm: Amsafe Partners, Align Aerospace and EDAC Technologies. Before joining Greenbriar, Mr. Benvenuti was the President and CEO of Stellex Aerostructures, where he led an award-winning turnaround and subsequent sale of the company to GKN, plc. Prior to 2002, he worked at Forstmann Little & Co., a private equity firm, and McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm. Today, Mr. Benvenuti is active on a number of public and private company boards, including NN, Inc. and Superior Industries, Inc.
Mr. Benvenuti commented "Bill and I have known each other for many years. In addition to both being active pilots, we have a shared view about the future of the aerospace industry and the need for high quality sell-side M&A services in the lower middle market of the industry – now more than ever."
Kevin Gould - Mr. Gould served as a senior executive in the aviation industry for more than 30 years. He began his career in the electrical business unit of Boeing in 1988 where he worked for over 10 years before becoming the CEO of Piper Aircraft. He then served as president of the Bendix/King division of Honeywell. Mr. Gould actively serves as a management consultant and board member to a number of companies in the aviation industry, including Peregrine Avionics, an engineering firm specializing in avionics integration and installation certification.
Mr. Gould commented, "I am pleased to join the advisory board of Alderman & Company at this time, as I see tremendous disruption in the commercial aviation industry in the year ahead and I am eager to help Bill expand his scope and reach to help more companies in this badly hit sector of the aerospace and defense industry."
Elder Granger - MD, FACP, FACHE, MG, USA (retired) – Since his retirement from the U.S. Army in 2009, Major General Granger (Ret.) has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of The 5Ps LLC, an SDVOSB healthcare, education, and leadership consulting firm. MG Granger served in the U.S, Army for over 35 years. MG Granger oversaw the acquisition, operation and integration of DOD's managed care program within the Military Health System. Prior to joining TRICARE Management Activity, MG Granger led the largest U.S. and multi-national battlefield health system in our recent history while serving as Commander, Task Force 44th Medical Command and Command Surgeon for the Multinational Corps Iraq. MG Granger has received numerous awards, decorations and honors, including the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with three oak leaf clusters, the Bronze Star Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters. He serves on the board of Cigna, is a Governance Fellow with the National Association of Corporate Directors, and has served on the Board of DLH Holdings Corporation.
MG Granger commented "I have worked with Bill for nearly a decade on numerous challenging projects and I have learned to respect his skills and talents in the M&A arena. I look forward to helping Bill position Alderman & Company to better address the M&A challenges and opportunities being faced today by smaller companies in the defense industrial base."
About Alderman & Company
Founded in 2001, Alderman & Company® is a specialized investment bank exclusively providing sell-side M&A advisory services to lower middle market companies within the global aerospace and defense industry. Our clients include family-owned enterprises, microcap public companies, divisions of large corporations, and portfolio companies of private equity firms. Our services are built on comprehensive industry knowledge and years of process expertise providing business owners value-maximizing solutions for exiting their businesses.
