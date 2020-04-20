BETHESDA, Md., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleksandar Rajkovic, MD, PhD, FACMG has been elected to the board of directors of the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine. The ACMG Foundation is a national nonprofit foundation dedicated to facilitating the integration of genetics and genomics into medical practice. The board members are active participants, serving as advocates for the ACMG Foundation and for advancing its policies and programs. Dr. Rajkovic was elected to a two-year term starting immediately.
ACMG Foundation President Bruce R. Korf, MD, PhD, FACMG said, "We are delighted that Dr. Rajkovic has joined the ACMG Foundation Board of Directors. He brings a wealth of expertise in clinical genetics and genomics, as well as experience in organizing genomic medicine services in a large academic health system."
Dr. Rajkovic is a professor of pathology and obstetrics/gynecology and reproductive sciences at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF). He is the UCSF Chief Genomics Officer and Medical Director and Chief of the Center for Genetic and Genomic Medicine (CGGM) that organizes, coordinates and oversees clinical genetics and genomics services across the entire UCSF Health system. He also serves as the Director of the Genomic Medicine Initiative there. Dr. Rajkovic earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Johns Hopkins University and his MD/PhD in Medicine and Molecular Biology from Case Western Reserve University. He is board certified in both clinical genetics and genomics and obstetrics and gynecology. Dr. Rajkovic previously acted as medical director for the clinical genomics laboratories at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, served as medical director for the genetic counseling and diagnostic services at Magee and as program director of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine residency/fellowship in medical genetics. He was co-chair of the NIH Fragile X-Associated Primary Ovarian Insufficiency Meeting and served on the NIH Genetics Health and Disease Panel. He was a founding member of Doctors for Change, Houston, Texas, an organization dedicated to improving access to healthcare for all. He has authored 129 peer-reviewed publications and has been a frequent invited presenter at prominent medical meetings.
Upon being elected to the ACMG Foundation Board of Directors, Dr. Rajkovic said, "I am looking forward to working with other directors in advancing the ACMGF mission."
A complete roster of the ACMG Foundation board can be found at www.acmgfoundation.org.
About the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine
The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a community of supporters and contributors who understand the importance of medical genetics and genomics in healthcare. Established in 1992, the ACMG Foundation supports the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) mission to "translate genes into health." Through its work, the ACMG Foundation fosters charitable giving, promotes training opportunities to attract future medical geneticists and genetic counselors to the field, shares information about medical genetics and genomics, and sponsors important research. To learn more and support the ACMG Foundation mission to create "Better Health through Genetics" visit acmgfoundation.org.
