BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Innovation, Inc., the maker of the retail industry's most effective automated fulfillment solutions, is further strengthening its executive team with the addition of Fritz Morgan as Chief Operating Officer. Morgan, who reports to Alert Innovation CEO and Founder John Lert, is responsible for engineering, deployment, new product development, operations, service, support and training.
"Fritz is a rare combination of a renaissance technologist and business leader," says Lert. "His extensive experience in bringing complex and highly innovative technology products to market, along with his servant-leadership style, make him an ideal partner to me in leading our teams to deliver our technology now and develop compelling additional solutions that expand our product platform."
Morgan most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at DEKA Research & Development. He previously held senior leadership roles at Digital Lumens, a warehouse and industrial IoT lighting specialist; Joule Unlimited, Inc., a producer of alternative energy technologies; Philips Lighting and Color Kinetics, which pioneered LED based lighting systems solutions.
"The need for innovation in robotics and automation is a critical challenge facing retailers right now and will be for the foreseeable future. John has put together an amazing team of technical and commercial experts that is successfully working to address these critical challenges. I'm excited to join Alert Innovation and address this rapidly growing market," says Morgan, who is also Founding Team Architect of FIRST Global (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), a global robotics competition to drive awareness of STEM education.
Morgan earned a BA in Physics from Clark University and a MS in Electrical and Computer Engineering with a specialty in Robotics from Carnegie Mellon University.
About Alert Innovation, Inc
Founded in 2013, Alert Innovation's mission is to improve people's lives through innovation, starting with retail, by transforming how people shop and how retailers operate. Alert Innovation has brought to market the Alphabot Automated Storage and Retrieval System and Automated Each-Picking System and is creating a new kind of automated supermarket called Novastore™. More information is available at http://www.AlertInnovation.com.
