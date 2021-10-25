LAKE WORTH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alex Akel, President of Akel Homes, a private, boutique, semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida, participated in a conversation titled "Deep Breathing: Healthy Air" at the 2021 Builder PropTech virtual event on September 28 and 29 hosted by Zonda.
The discussion centered around opportunities to create healthier living environments for residents to monitor air quality, mitigate outdoor air problems and identify indoor threats.
In his presentation, Alex focused on the importance of minimizing indoor emissions or products that cause "off-gassing", minimizing outdoor emissions, minimizing the build up of moisture inside homes and designing and constructing homes that are effectively circulate air throughout the home. Akel Homes is committed to using products and materials that are low- or zero VOC which stands for volatile organic compounds.
"Indoor air quality has always been an incredibly important issue for our customers and is being discussed more than ever as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As homebuilders, we have the responsibility and obligation to build healthy homes and that is a commitment we will always honor at Akel Homes" – Alex Akel.
About Akel Homes
Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. At Akel Homes, we build exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit http://www.akelhomes.com.
About Zonda
Zonda (formerly Meyers Research/ Hanley Wood/ Metrostudy) provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding and multifamily industries. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing. For more information, visit https://zondahome.com.
