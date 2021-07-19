ITASCA, Ill., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Euclid Life Science Specialty, LLC, an Itasca-based specialty program administrator for life science liability, is pleased to announce that rising underwriting star Alex S. Braner has joined its Life Science executive underwriting team. Alex will help continue to cultivate and grow the book of life science products-work hazard liability and professional liability in the Midwest and West Coast.
Alex rejoins Ryann Elliott and David Bailey from CNA where he, as an Underwriting Specialist, focused on the life science industry, he grew his underwriting expertise and topped production results year over year.
Managing principal of Euclid Life Science, Ryann Elliott states "As a freshman underwriter, I watched Alex excel quickly in the complex underwriting field of Life Science product liability. Now his academic acumen coupled with his attentive service style will continue to catapult him into the top echelon of the underwriting ranks. We are very excited to have him join our team."
Mr. Braner holds a Bachelor of Entrepreneurial Management from University of Iowa during which he was a member of Gamma Iota Sigma collegiate professional fraternity. He is based in Chicago, reporting to Vice President of Underwriting Bailey. He can be contacted directly by phone at +1.773.332.3465, or via e-mail at ABraner@EuclidLSS.com.
