BARTONSVILLE, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiringThing, a pioneer in private label applicant tracking, has promoted Alex Luke to be our new Chief Technology Officer.
Luke has been with HiringThing since 2014, and has personally built up the engineering department, and headed the department for the past four. Luke will spearhead the engineering initiatives that define HiringThing as an innovator in the recruiting technology space.
"We are a tech-first company providing integrated recruiting solutions," said Joshua Siler, CEO. "Alex has played an integral role in building the platform we are today and we look forward to his contributions as we scale our business."
Luke added "The HiringThing engineering team has invested greatly in building a dynamic private label infrastructure. Our continued mission is to provide powerful recruitment technology solutions that empower employers everywhere to hire their dream team."
About HiringThing
HiringThing is an integrated recruiting platform that creates seamless hiring experiences. Their private label recruiting technology enables organizations to add hiring capabilities to complete their solution. With HiringThing's open API and developer-friendly documentation, they enable customized workflows and seamless connectivity for HR Solutions, PEOs/ASOs, Franchises, Staffing Agencies, and more.
Approachable and adaptable, the HiringThing platform empowers everyone, everywhere to hire their dream team. For more information, email info@hiringthing.com or visit hiringthing.com.
