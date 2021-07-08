MUNICH, Germany, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the success and growth of Vizoo due to an increasing demand for new products and solutions in the material digitization world, Vizoo GmbH is further expanding its management team. Vizoo is pleased to announce the hire of Alexander Barth as a director of research & development. On the 1st of July, Alexander started his new position at Vizoo's headquarters in Munich, Germany.
Alexander will report directly to CEO and Co-Founder Martin Semsch. His main responsibilities will be to drive development of new, cutting-edge solutions. Additionally, he will further develop existing products, aiming to optimize and scale up customers' digitization process.
With his background in digital media and more than 20 years of professional experience in 3D visualization and management, Alexander brings a wealth of understanding of fashion and the 3D technology along the production workflow. In 2006 he started working for the leading 3D real-time visualization company RTT (now Dassault 3Dxcite) where he helped develop state-of-the art virtual car configurators and consulted with fashion brands on custom 3D implementations.
In 2014 he joined Adidas as part of the Digital Creation core team, implementing 3D models, materials and trim libraries for the newly created Modo-based footwear and apparel design tools Browzwear V-Stitcher and Clo3D. One of his accomplishments in the earlier years here was to run a proof of concept to outsource the apparel material creation to material suppliers in China and Taiwan.
After some years on the business side, he was appointed as a senior technical consultant in the IT department to drive the technology implementation of the footwear 3D pipeline for article and material creation, facilitating the digital end-to-end product development and sell-in.
"In my time at Adidas, a company driving 3D initiatives like no other in the industry, I have learned firsthand that implementing 3D for fashion and scaling the process can work. Starting a new chapter at Vizoo, I look forward to applying my experience to support their 3D fashion customers on their journeys towards digital creation," says Alexander.
The foundation of a digital product creation pipeline is the easy exchange and interoperability of materials. Consequently, one key initiative for Alexander will be the development of the U3M SDK (Software Development Kit). U3M is an established industry format and offering this SDK will make it even easier for third parties to adopt.
Martin, Vizoo's CEO warmly welcomed Alexander to his team, "With Alexander on board we will be able to fulfill our ambitious roadmap to further develop customer-centric products and tools. Our mid-term goal is to digitize the whole creation process at the fabric mill."
About Vizoo GmbH
VIZOO is the leading supplier of solutions for the physically accurate digitization of material swatches in the fashion industry. Since 2013, the company has helped fashion brands and their supply chain to digitize their material processes and create digital twins of physical material samples. Their technologies are widely used from 3D Design to eCommerce in 30+ countries globally. To get more regular updates follow us on social media or visit https://www.vizoo3d.com/
Media Contact
Renate Eder, Vizoo GmbH, +49 8937917647, renate.eder@vizoo3d.com
SOURCE Vizoo GmbH