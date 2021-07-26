Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., at the Vanguard of Providing High-Quality Office/Laboratory Space to Meet Historic-High Demand from the Life Science Industry, Reports: 2Q21 and 1H21 Net Income per Share - Diluted of $2.61 and $2.74, respectively; 2Q21 and 1H21 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $1.93 and $3.84, respectively