Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Reports: 2019 Revenues of $1.5 billion, Up 15.4% Over 2018; 4Q19 and 2019 Net Income per Share - Diluted of $1.74 and $3.12; 4Q19 and 2019 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $1.77 and $6.96; and Continued Operational Excellence and Growing Dividends