JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugh Durden, Chairman of the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust, today announced the election of a new Trustee. Terri L. Kelly is now one of the six trustees who provide stewardship and oversee management of this Trust, one of America's largest and most generous supporters of pediatric healthcare. The Trust's beneficiary is The Nemours Foundation.
Ms. Kelly will succeed John F. Porter III, who was elected Trustee Emeritus status as of March 31, 2020. Mr. Porter had faithfully served Nemours since 1970, first as a member of the Board of Managers Delaware replacing Jessie Ball duPont. Mr. Porter became a Trustee and a member of the Nemours Board of Directors in 1995, serving as chair of Nemours from 2005 to 2007. As Trustee Emeritus, Jack will continue to participate in all Trust deliberations and will remain active as a thoughtful advisor to the current Trustees.
Ms. Kelly retired in July 2018 from W. L. Gore as President and CEO after a 35-year career with the company and recently stepped down from the Nemours Board of Directors after serving for fifteen years. "To fulfill Alfred I. duPont's vision of serving children in need in perpetuity, the Trust must have highly-skilled experts in each of the three locations in which Nemours provides healthcare services to its pediatric patients. We have that in Terri Kelly," said Hugh Durden, Chairman of the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust. "We are beyond fortunate to have her insights that come from decades of experience to ensure we continue to benefit children for generations to come."
Ms. Kelly is currently a member of the Board of United Rentals, the largest rental equipment company in the world, and Netherlands based ASML, a global leader in the manufacturing of chip making equipment for the semiconductor industry. She also serves on the board of trustees of the University of Delaware and Unidel Foundation.
"It is an honor to be a part of carrying forward Alfred duPont's wishes and assisting in the stewardship of his legacy in support of children's healthcare," said Terri L. Kelly, Trustee of the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust.
Since 1935, the Trust has distributed more than $3 billion to The Nemours Foundation.
About the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust
The Trustees and staff of the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust act as loyal stewards of Alfred I. duPont's legacy through prudent financial management and faithfulness to his mission, and by advancing his mission appropriately through the Trust's charitable beneficiary, The Nemours Foundation. Learn more at www.alfrediduponttrust.org
About The Nemours Foundation
Nemours is an internationally recognized children's health system that owns and operates the Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware, and the Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando, Florida, along with major pediatric specialty clinics in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Established as The Nemours Foundation through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, Nemours offers pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy and prevention programs to all families in the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.Nemours.org.