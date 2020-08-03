SINGAPORE, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fliggy, Alibaba's leading travel brand in China and Ascenda, the global innovator in loyalty management, today announced a partnership to enhance Fliggy's rewards propositions starting in June 2020.
Fliggy has been committed to promoting digital transformation of the travel industry and elevating experience of outbound travel, leveraging Alibaba ecosystem. "In Alibaba's globalization strategy, Fliggy carries the mission of 'Global Fun'. The partnership with Ascenda is in consistent with our mission in that it will accelerate the expansion of the coverage of the Fliggy membership program and improve the internationalization of the rewards." Fliggy said.
"We are honoured to work with Fliggy to enhance the value of Fliggy's membership program.", said Kyle Armstrong, CEO of Ascenda, "through our technology and cooperation networks, this partnership can help Fliggy in better serving their 300 million members and enhancing their loyalty to the membership program, by improving the user experience and providing rich & diverse options for points earning and redemption."
The partnership between Ascenda and Fliggy will cover loyalty programs of financial institutions and international airlines in China. Currently, Fliggy miles can be converted into miles of 3 airlines from various airline alliances, which marks Fliggy members' connection with members of Star Alliance, SkyTeam and Oneworld. Fliggy members now can enjoy the benefits and services of the three major airline alliances.
About Ascenda
Ascenda is a global provider of innovative loyalty solutions powering premium rewards propositions for over 70 of the leading financial services and travel brands worldwide.
Ascenda designs and manages innovative end-to-end solutions to address the most meaningful challenges facing the loyalty industry today. Through our deep local market expertise, best-in-market technology stack and rich global content network, Ascenda challenges the status quo to deliver beautifully simple, highly compelling offerings that eliminate the trade-off between cost and customer value.
For more information about Ascenda, please visit www.ascendaloyalty.com.
About Alibaba/Fliggy
As Alibaba's travel brand, Fliggy undertakes the mission of "Global Fun" as part of Alibaba's globalization strategies. Now, Fliggy has become a leading online travel service platform. Travelers can benefit from Fliggy's one-stop travel services, including various traveling products and services, membership benefits provided by numerous global traveling brands, and plentiful innovative Internet applications.
Media Contact
Valérie Perridon
Valerie.perridon@ascendaloyalty.com