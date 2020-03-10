SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillSource Learning Partners (SLP), a global provider of learning and performance consulting services today announced that Alicia Shevetone, former Head of Global Consulting for Miller Heiman Group, has joined the SLP team and its Board of Directors. A top producer with more than 20 years of experience, Shevetone embodies SLP's culture of innate curiosity, unbreakable flexibility, and unwavering commitment to client success.
In 2011, Shevetone was promoted to the role of VP of Strategic Operations for Clarity Consultants, where she was responsible for global sales leadership and enablement. In less than one year, she accelerated Business Development Manager first-year production by 100%, improved firm-wide win rates by 11%, and sales team retention by 220%.
A highly respected expert in the field of Talent Development, Shevetone served as the Practice Leader for Miller Heiman Group's Global Consulting Practice from 2017-2019, where her subject matter expertise in psychometric assessment, skill gap analysis, and sales transformation led to the acquisition of numerous global enterprise logos, contributing to the firm's acquisition by Korn Ferry.
Shevetone holds a B.A. degree in English from Santa Clara University and is a graduate of Peninsula University (now Lincoln Law School), where she received a Juris Doctorate. She holds numerous certifications, including Strategic Sales Management (Harvard Division of Continuing Education Professional Development Programs), Principles of Genuine Leadership (AchieveGlobal), Strategic Selling (Miller Heiman Group, a Korn Ferry Company), and Mastering Client Interactions.