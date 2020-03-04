ST. LOUIS, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Align Production Systems announced today the launch a new division as a result of a partnership, Hedin USA, to manufacture and sell Hedin Lagan's battery powered transporters, AGV's, die changers, and tuggers in the North & South American markets.
"I am pleased to announce the formation of Hedin USA, a new wholly owned division of Align Production Systems, created in partnership with Hedin Lagan to manufacture and support battery powered transporter technologies in the North and South American markets," said Jason Stoecker, CEO of Align Production Systems, "Hedin Lagan has been a European market success story for 30 years and as a partner, APS has the advantage of bringing proven designs and technologies to the Americas. This creates a true global alliance to support our customers anywhere in the world."
Align Production Systems had seen an increased demand among its customer-base for wireless, battery powered transporters in the United States. Instead of developing the technology in-house, Align Production Systems approached Hedin Lagan with the idea of creating a joint venture to manufacture and sell Hedin's proven battery powered transporters in the North and South American markets. Hedin USA will offer customers the trusted equipment of Hedin with American-based access for manufacturing, engineering, and after-sales support.
About Align Production Systems
Align Production Systems LLC is a premier manufacturer of automation and material handling solutions for heavy industry since 1967. Align's product offerings including transporters, turntables, ergonomic handling equipment, welding positioners, mold & die systems, and customized manufacturing solutions, as well as Air Caster solutions from our Airfloat division and now Battery Powered Transporters from our Hedin USA division. More information about Align can be found at https://alignproductionsystems.com, more information about Hedin USA can be found at https://hedinusa.com.
About Hedin Lagan
Hedin Lagan AB is a Lagan, Sweden based manufacturer of battery powered industrial transporters and die handling equipment since 1992. Hedin offers products specializing in the lifting, turning and transport of heavy and geometrically demanding loads. Single transport carts as well as single machines and complete flow production lines are produced. More information can be found at https://hedin.se.