SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Align Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into boutique brands and businesses. The partnership will ensure that Align Real Estate, a team that informs, advocates for, and aligns with its clients, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Align Real Estate was founded by Shelly Long-Welborn, who has facilitated homeownership dreams since 1997. As a Sacramento native, Long-Welborn's knowledge of the local market, area history, and community culture is invaluable to her clients. Her energy and generosity have earned her many repeat and referral clients, along with industry recognition. Long-Welborn has achieved an outstanding lifetime membership in the Sacramento/Placer County Association of REALTORS® Masters Club, an honor given to only the top 10% of local REALTORS® each year. Additionally, she holds numerous certifications, including Seniors Real Estate Specialist® (SRES®), Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR®), Certified Distressed Property Expert® (CDPE), and Certified Residential Specialist (CRS).
Partnering with Side will ensure Align Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Align Real Estate agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"I'm committed to offering my clients vast industry knowledge, energetic representation, lasting relationships, and all the necessary information to help them make decisions with confidence," said Long-Welborn. "With Side's leading tech, marketing, administrative, and legal support, I can continue to focus on providing superior service and 100% client satisfaction."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Align Real Estate
Align Real Estate leverages three decades of experience to help Sacramento buyers, sellers, and investors achieve their real estate dreams. Both locals and transplants alike appreciate the firm's energetic, open, and client-focused approach. Align Real Estate takes great care in getting to know what's truly important to its clients and finding solutions to even the most challenging situations. For more information, visit http://www.alignreca.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side