Alion_Science_and_Technology_Corporation_Logo.jpg
By Alion Science and Technology Corporation

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces it has been awarded a $49M Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract to support the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) in Orlando, FL. Under this ID/IQ contract, Alion will provide support in the design, development, fabrication, modification, integration, testing, and delivery of Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) training and simulation systems including aircraft and surface ship representations. This also includes installation support and services at various locations within the United States and Japan. This ID/IQ contract provides for a five year ordering period.

"Alion has a well-established team in place to respond quickly to the needs of our customer and the ability to provide flexible solutions to meet the training needs of this program and our warfighters," said Katie Selbe, Senior Vice President and General Manager. "Our continued support provides uninterrupted progress in technology advancements and continued delivery of unparalleled solutions."  

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited

