MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor, the leader in AI-based, personal ECG technology, and provider of enterprise cardiology solutions, today announced the appointment of Siva Somayajula, as its Chief Technology Officer.
For more than a decade, Somayajula has served as a Director of Product Software and Services for Amazon consumer electronics. During this tenure, Somayajula oversaw the development of a range of technology programs, including connectivity, multimedia, smart home control, and the integration of Amazon technologies to third party platforms.
In his new capacity at AliveCor, Somayajula will oversee all hardware, software, and artificial intelligence engineering, and will lead the development and build out of AliveCor's global ECG platform. He will also lead the creation of a suite of valuable new products and services for both consumer and enterprise customers.
"AliveCor has led in the application of machine learning technologies to personal ECG. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this team towards new innovations in the size, scale, and scope of this platform," said Somayajula.
"AliveCor's ability to attract some of the best technologists in Silicon Valley is testimony to the hard work we've done in building the most clinically-validated personal ECG products in the world," said AliveCor CEO Priya Abani. "We couldn't be happier to welcome Siva to the team."
Somayajula joins AliveCor effective today and will report directly to CEO Priya Abani. To learn more about AliveCor's story and product offering, visit: https://www.alivecor.com/.
About AliveCor
AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile provides instant detection of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia, and normal heart rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third party providers to manage their patients and customers' heart conditions simply and profitably using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor was named the No.1 artificial intelligence company in Fast Company's Top 50 Most Innovative Companies. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com.