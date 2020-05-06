MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor, the leader in AI-based personal ECG technology and provider of enterprise cardiology solutions, announced a strategic collaboration with the Clifford Lab at Emory University School of Medicine, and the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech). The Clifford Lab will work with AliveCor to develop new cardiovascular insights with deep machine learning. Dr. Gari Clifford, who leads the Clifford Lab, will serve as an AliveCor consultant on machine learning and artificial intelligence.
The Clifford Lab currently hosts a team of 31 professors, research engineers, postdoctoral researchers, and doctoral students from Emory University and Georgia Tech. Since 2014, the lab has conducted work on signal processing, machine learning, and physiological modeling to reduce costs, increase accuracy, and improve access within healthcare. The resulting applications – particularly those through mobile and wearable devices – deliver predictive algorithms and scaled analysis of medical data that reaches beyond conventional clinical capacity. The lab is focused on a variety of areas, including critical care, sleep and circadian rhythms, perinatal monitoring, and resource-constrained environments such as those in developing countries.
"When I founded AliveCor, my goal was to move beyond the status quo in cardiac care. To do that, we've historically partnered with the best innovators and leading institutions," said Dr. Dave Albert, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of AliveCor. "Dr. Clifford is one of the world's premier experts on cardiovascular signal analysis and AI. His insight, paired with those from AliveCor's data science team and the members of the Clifford Lab, allow us to develop even more clinical insights and improve quality of care."
Dr. Clifford is the Chair of Emory's Department of Biomedical Informatics and a Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, which is run jointly by Emory and Georgia Tech. His research includes critical care, digital psychiatry, global health, mHealth, neuroinformatics, and perinatal health. Dr. Clifford's work with AliveCor will focus on the development of Deep Learning Models, which will drive advanced AI solutions for the company. The collaboration is intended to expand novel cardiovascular insights using deep machine learning with the hopes of releasing research in 2020. This information will also better inform cardiac care in light of the current pandemic, which is transforming the healthcare landscape dramatically.
"My lab focuses on innovation-led approaches that leverage machine learning and signal processing to inform the complexities of patients," said Dr. Clifford. "AliveCor's contribution to the lab will help drive the idea that innovation first becomes the industry standard."
About AliveCor
AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile provides instant detection of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia, and normal heart rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third party providers to manage their patients and customers' heart conditions simply and profitably using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor was named the No.1 artificial intelligence company in Fast Company's Top 50 Most Innovative Companies. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com.
About Emory University:
Emory University (http://www.emory.edu) is known for its academic excellence, outstanding undergraduate experience, highly ranked professional schools and state-of-the-art research facilities. Emory encompasses nine academic divisions as well as The Carter Center, the Yerkes National Primate Research Center, the Michael C. Carlos Museum, and Emory Healthcare, Georgia's largest and most comprehensive health care system.
Emory School of Medicine has more than 3,100 full- and part-time faculty, 582 medical students, 522 allied health students, 1,322 residents and fellows in 107 accredited programs, and 92 MD/PhD students in one of 48 NIH-sponsored Medical Scientist Training Programs. Medical school faculty received $443.8 million in external research funding in fiscal year 2019. The school is best known for its research and treatment in infectious disease, neurosciences, heart disease, cancer, transplantation, orthopaedics, pediatrics, renal disease, ophthalmology and geriatrics.