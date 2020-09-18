Alkermes Presents New Clinical Data on ALKS 4230 in Mini Oral Presentation at 2020 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress

- Data Provide Evidence of Clinical Benefit and Tolerability of ALKS 4230 as Monotherapy in Melanoma and in Combination With Pembrolizumab in Multiple Tumor Types - - Monotherapy Melanoma Cohort Expanded Based on Achievement of Protocol-Defined Response Criteria - - Company to Host Investor Webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 -