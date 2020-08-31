Kia's All-New K5 Midsize Sedan Lands Starring Roles on America's Got Talent and the 72nd Emmy® Awards Telecast - Kia's "K5 Live" launch efforts continue injecting a much-needed dose of energy and electricity into an otherwise stale category - Kia is the first official automotive partner to be signed by NBCUniversal & America's Got Talent Kia's K5 and Telluride Nightfall Edition SUV will be featured during the 72nd Emmy® Awards telecast