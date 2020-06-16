HOPE VALLEY, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wylder Hope Valley, an iconic, 165-acre resort in the Sierra Nevada, opens. Situated 25 minutes from South Lake Tahoe and three hours from the Bay Area, the all-season destination welcomes visitors to an outdoor escape designed with relaxation and adventure in mind.
Previously recognized as the celebrated Sorensen's Resort, this instant classic was acquired by Wylder Hotels. Hope Valley is the second hotel in the growing portfolio (Wylder Tilghman Island) focused on all-season escapes in unexpected destinations. The portfolio is committed to preserving each property's historical magic with added modern trappings for today's guests.
"We're ecstatic to share Wylder Hope Valley's arrival to this treasured region and welcome guests safely to our remote escape," says Wylder Hotels' Founder and CEO John Flannigan. "We like to think of nature as wellness. We have expansive grounds with endless recreational activities to explore as well as a variety of private cabins, yurts, and scenic campgrounds. There's a vacation experience for everyone's pace."
Thirty refurbished cabins, thoughtfully built over the past 100 years, feature the best of its storied past with upgraded amenities that enhance its natural beauty. The design integrates sustainable materials including oak, pine, redwood, and slate. Dog-friendly cabins are distinctively named, ranging from cabins for two, to homesteads for groups of eight. Amenities include freestanding bathtubs, new kitchens, restored fireplaces, king size beds, custom-made wood furniture, and Belkin technology.
Seven custom yurts at Wylder's campground offer 360-degree vistas of mountain landscapes and the West Fork Carson River, from 20- to 24-foot yurts with full bathrooms, to one 16-foot off-grid yurt on a cliffside with incredible views. Amenities feature oak floors, fireplaces, king size beds, and oversized soaking tubs. Additional accommodations include a fully restored 1951 riverfront vintage Spartan trailer and 13 tent and RV sites.
Sorensen's Café, an all-day restaurant, pays homage to its cherished past with a Beef Burgundy Stew served all day and Classic Berry Cobbler—alongside fresh, new favorites. A newly restored General Store offers baked goods, beer, wine, cocktails, select groceries, and ready-made items to enjoy on picnic tables, cook on a campfire or private cabin kitchen.
Nestled atop 7,000 feet on the eastern edge of Carson Pass, Hope Valley is a year-round sanctuary. On-property recreation includes hiking, mountain biking, laying in a hammock creekside, snowshoeing, and sitting by the fire enjoying hot cocoa or wine. Off-property adventures await with kayaking, fishing, skiing at Kirkwood Mountain, and swimming at Grover Hot Springs State Park.
