HERNDON, Va., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CEO of All Traffic Solutions, Andy Souders, will be moderating a panel discussion titled "Putting the Brakes on Speeding Now and After COVID-19" at the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) 51st Annual Convention and Traffic Expo.
Souders will give a data-backed presentation on the latest speeding and traffic fatality trends, analyzing how speeding and fatality rates have increased during the pandemic. Souders and the panelists will then discuss these trends and what steps DOTs, law enforcement, and traffic safety advocates can take to reverse them. The discussion will be followed by a 15-minute live Q&A during which attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions.
"I am excited to be joined by an amazing group of panelists – each of whom brings a unique perspective towards ATSSA's core purpose to advance roadway safety and their mission to move toward zero deaths on our nation's roads. Together, we can all make a difference." said Souders.
Panelists will include:
– Melissa Wandall, President, National Coalition for Safer Roads: Melissa is an advocate who was instrumental in passing Florida's Mike Wandall Traffic Safety Act, named for her husband who was killed in a crash caused by another driver running a red light.
– Lieutenant Mike Sweitzer, Frostburg, Maryland Police Department: Lieutenant Sweitzer has been pioneering the use of traffic data to create safer roads in his community before and during the pandemic.
– Jay Farias, Program Coordinator; Office on Highway Safety, Rhode Island Department of Transportation: Jason's department focuses on creating statewide campaigns to promote safe driving and prevent traffic fatalities.
"We can all be a part of the solution… if we truly believe in our industry and the value of keeping people safe on our roadways, and if we come together as one voice, we absolutely can be part of the safety solution and save lives." said panelist Melissa Wandall.
The convention takes place during the week of Feb. 8-12, then resumes after the weekend on Feb. 16-18. This year's event will be held fully online, and exhibitors will host virtual booths. The convention brings roadway safety professionals and industry officials together to network and learn about the latest traffic safety innovations and solutions. Last year's event drew approximately 3,700 attendees, and attendance is expected to increase this year.
Attendees can watch the "Putting the Brakes on Speeding Now and After the Pandemic" panel discussion at All Traffic Solutions' virtual booth from 3-4 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
