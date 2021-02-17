KIMBERTON, Pa. and RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All4 LLC (ALL4) has completed its first West Coast acquisition and third acquisition overall with the purchase of the business of Env Holding Corp (EHC) located in Rancho Cucamonga, California. EHC, a former division of JECSI spun off in 2015, is an environmental, health, and safety (EHS) consulting firm primarily serving California clients since 1989. EHC will be known as ALL4's California Region and will help expand and strengthen ALL4's technical EHS multimedia support to industrial clients on the West Coast.
The addition of ALL4's California Region aligns with ALL4's long-term goals of expanding its geographic footprint and technical expertise where we see existing client needs. Bill Straub, Chief Executive Officer of ALL4, said, "The addition of the California Region is an important step in expanding our geographic footprint so that we can service our clients throughout the U.S. while adding additional technical expertise."
Bruce Armbruster, EHC's Vice President, said, "We see this as a tremendous opportunity to enhance our relationships with existing clients and expand the suite of services provided to ALL4's client base." The addition of the California Region brings ALL4 to a total of seven Regions and over 135 employees with a broad base of EHS multimedia expertise to serve a diverse set of industries and clients.
"Our new California Region brings a wealth of California expertise and a project execution approach that will be a tremendous resource to ALL4," noted ALL4 Chief Operating Officer Kevin Hickey. "We look forward to integrating the strengths of our two firms to optimize the quality procedures and project execution across all of our EHS multimedia platforms."
About ALL4
ALL4 is an environmental consulting company, primarily assisting clients with complex air permitting, air dispersion modeling, continuous emissions monitoring, ambient pollutant and meteorological monitoring, and multimedia EHS compliance. ALL4's office locations include: Philadelphia, PA (headquarters); Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Atlanta, GA; Louisville/Lexington, KY; Raleigh, NC; Houston, TX; Burlington, VT; and Washington, DC. The company provides environmental consulting services to numerous heavily-regulated industries across the country, including pulp and paper, food and beverage, consumer products, cement, chemical/pharmaceutical, waste management, power, oil and gas, and automotive. ALL4 has been consistently recognized as a "Best Place to Work" both regionally and nationally – growing in personnel, culture, and environmental disciplines. For more information, visit http://www.all4inc.com and connect with ALL4 on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Media Contact
Sarah McCall, ALL4, +1 678-460-0324 Ext: 201, smccall@all4inc.com
SOURCE ALL4