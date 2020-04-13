NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) today announced that it intends to adjourn its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") scheduled to be held on April 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, to May 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, and that the adjourned meeting will be conducted exclusively in a virtual format. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, however, stockholders will be able vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting through the online platform.
The decision of the Board of Directors to adjourn the meeting to May 8, 2020 was made in order to provide management the opportunity to discuss with stockholders Alleghany's 2020 first quarter results, which will be released on or before May 7, 2020, along with recent events. The decision of the Board of Directors to change to a virtual-only format was made in light of the public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recommendations and orders from federal and New York authorities. Information regarding access to the virtual-only meeting will follow after the 2020 Annual Meeting has been adjourned.
About Alleghany Corporation
Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) creates value through owning and supporting its operating subsidiaries and managing investments, anchored by a core position in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. Alleghany's property and casualty subsidiaries include: Transatlantic Holdings, Inc., a leading global reinsurer; RSUI Group, Inc., which underwrites wholesale specialty insurance coverages including property, casualty, professional liability and directors' and officers' liability; and CapSpecialty, Inc., an underwriter of commercial property, casualty and surety insurance coverages. Alleghany's subsidiary Alleghany Capital Corporation owns and manages a diverse portfolio of middle market businesses.