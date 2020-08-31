NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) today announced that Weston M. Hicks, its President and chief executive officer, will participate virtually in a fireside chat at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 10th at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast will be available at www.alleghany.com in the Events and Presentations section of the website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the event.

About Alleghany Corporation

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) creates value through owning and supporting its operating subsidiaries and managing investments, anchored by a core position in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. Alleghany's property and casualty subsidiaries include: Transatlantic Holdings, Inc., a leading global reinsurer; RSUI Group, Inc., which underwrites wholesale specialty insurance coverages including property, casualty, professional liability and directors' and officers' liability; and CapSpecialty, Inc., an underwriter of commercial property, casualty and surety insurance coverages. Alleghany's subsidiary Alleghany Capital Corporation owns and manages a diverse portfolio of non-financial businesses.

